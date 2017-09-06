Pope heads to Colombia as defender of peace

Pope Francis set off for Colombia on Wednesday to plead for a "stable and lasting" peace in a divided country just emerging from a 50-year war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.



His visit comes two days after Colombia's government and the country's last active guerrilla group, the ELN, announced a ceasefire, a key step toward sealing a "complete peace" to end Latin America's longest civil war.



"Peace reminds us that we are all children of the same Father, who loves and consoles us," he said ahead of the five-day tour, which will see him meet both those persecuted and their tormentors.



The white-robed pope, clutching his black travelling briefcase, turned and waved as he boarded the plane in Rome.



The pontiff had tried unsuccessfully to mediate between President Juan Manuel Santos and the lead opponent of the accord, conservative leader Alvaro Uribe.

...