Suspected Al-Shabaab militants behead four in northern Kenya: official

Suspected militants from the Somalian group Al-Shabaab beheaded four men in two different attacks in northern Kenya's coastal Lamu County on Wednesday, authorities said, a month after 12 people were killed in similar incidents in the region.



Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the attacks took place in Silini-Mashambani and Bobo villages, where about 30 heavily-armed assailants went from house-to-house calling out victims by name before pulling some out and slitting their throats.

