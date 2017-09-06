10 things to know today

In a new escalation of Saudi-Iranian tensions that could impact Lebanon, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir Tuesday accused Iran of destabilizing the region through Hezbollah and "terrorist attacks".



At dawn Tuesday, Israel began the largest military exercises in 19 years to simulate a battle against Hezbollah using ground, air, sea and even cyber forces, the Times of Israel reported.



The number of passengers using Rafik Hariri International Airport surged by half a million in the first eight months of 2017 compared to the same period of last year.



Ibrahim Ghunaim, or MC Gaza as he likes to be called, raps to a different beat in an Islamist-ruled Palestinian enclave rocked by internal conflict and three wars with Israel over the past decade.

