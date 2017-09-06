Bangladesh protests landmines near Myanmar border

Bangladesh summoned the Myanmar ambassador Wednesday to protest the planting of landmines along the border, after a series of explosions maimed Rohingya fleeing violence in the Southeast Asian country.



Refugees from Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority have lost limbs as they fled the country after apparently triggering landmines on the Myanmar side of the border.



One senior official in Bangladesh said Dhaka believed Myanmar government forces were planting the landmines to stop the Rohingya returning to their villages.



There were already some 400,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, most living in squalid camps near the border that aid agencies say are now overflowing.

