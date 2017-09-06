Young immigrants vow to fight Trump's halt of program

Immigrants are vowing to fight to stay in the U.S. and advocates are launching campaigns including fundraisers and registration drives after the Trump administration announced it would dismantle a program that protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.



The Trump administration announced Tuesday it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that former President Barack Obama started in 2012 .



The program isn't accepting new applications.



Opponents of the program said they are pleased with the Trump administration's decision. They called DACA an unconstitutional abuse of executive power.



The Trump administration and other DACA opponents argue that it is up to Congress to decide how to deal with such immigrants.



Activists and immigrants have already launched efforts to fight the decision.



Another is holding an information session Wednesday on the program.



Guerrero, who is enrolled in the program, said advocates will also focus on providing emotional support during what many consider an emotionally taxing time.

