Third teen dead, Philippines seethes at Duterte drug war

A 14-year-old boy whose body was found with dozens of stab wounds is the latest atrocity in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, critics said Wednesday as outrage built at a trio of teen killings.



The National Bureau of Investigation announced it would probe the murder of the boy, who politicians and rights groups said appeared to be the third teenager murdered as part of Duterte's drug war in the past month.



Fellow opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan said de Guzman was among more than 30 boys who had been killed in Duterte's drug war.



Since then police have reported killing 3,800 people in anti-drug operations, with thousands of other people murdered in unexplained circumstances.

...