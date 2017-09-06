Boat with Rohingya refugees capsizes, killing 5 as more flee

A trawler carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar capsized, killing at least five people, as the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, blamed a misinformation campaign for fueling a crisis that the U.N. says has now pushed more than 125,000 refugees into Bangladesh.



On the Bangladesh side of the border with Buddhist-majority Myanmar, residents of Shah Porir Dwip fishing village recovered five bodies from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, hours after the boat capsized around midnight, police official Yakub Ali said.



It was not immediately clear where the boat began its journey, or if the passengers had been among some 450 detained by Bangladeshi border guards and ordered Tuesday to return to Myanmar.



While some border guards were letting refugees across the border, others were sending them back.



It said it demanded immediate measures by Myanmar to de-escalate the violence and also expressed concern about the reported planting of anti-personnel land mines near the border by Myanmar security forces.



Many displaced Rohingya, however, said it was Myanmar soldiers who set their homes aflame and fired indiscriminately around their villages in Rakhine state.

...