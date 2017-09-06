AP learns that Trump Jr. to speak privately to Senate staff

President Donald Trump's oldest son is expected to meet privately with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



Separately, the House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for documents related to a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump and possible ties to Russia.



In a letter Friday that was obtained by the AP, the committee wrote that it had served subpoenas on Aug. 24 to the department and the FBI for documents related to the committee's investigation of Russian meddling. The Justice Department and FBI had missed the original Sept. 1 deadline, so the committee extended the deadline to Sept. 14 .



As chairman, Nunes retains subpoena power in the committee.

...