NATO urges trading partners to step up pressure on North Korea

NATO urged all countries to step up efforts to enforce sanctions on North Korea and stop its weapons tests -- an appeal that diplomats said was aimed at the reclusive state's trading partners, suspected of holding back on penalties.



Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were concerns that existing sanctions on North Korea have not been fully enforced by Pyongyang's few remaining trading partners, namely China and several African nations.



NATO is not directly involved in the nuclear crisis, but it has repeatedly called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

