U.K. documents indicate EU immigration cuts

Britain is considering measures to restrict immigration for all but the highest-skilled EU workers, a leaked government document said, plans some companies called alarming and an opposition lawmaker described as "plainly cruel".



Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament that while immigration had been good for the economy, last year's vote to leave the European Union showed that people wanted to control the flow of people coming into the country.



In the document, leaked to the Guardian newspaper and marked "draft – official sensitive," the Interior Ministry said Britain was changing its focus to make sure, where possible, British companies take on British workers rather than migrants.



A ministry spokesman said the government did not comment on leaked draft documents and would set out its initial proposals on immigration controls later in the year.

