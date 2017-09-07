Oil embargo unlikely to curb NKorea weapons program

Top of the list for new sanctions on North Korea after its sixth nuclear test is an oil embargo, which analysts say would cripple the wider economy but might do little to curb its weapons programs.



North Korea has little oil of its own and relies on fuel imports to keep its citizens and soldiers moving.



China is by far its biggest trading partner, responsible for around 90 percent of its commerce.



But Chinese Customs have not reported figures for crude oil exports to the North since 2014, shrouding the situation in secrecy.



In addition, according to figures from the International Trade Center, a joint World Trade Organization-United Nations agency, the North imported $115 million worth of refined oil products – which could include petrol and aircraft fuel – from China last year.



The military, which uses about a third of North Korea's oil supplies, has stockpiles for at least "a year of routine, nonwartime usage," they said, and could fight for about a month before running out of fuel.

...