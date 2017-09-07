White Christians now a minority in U.S.

The share of Americans who identify as white and Christian has dropped below 50 percent, a transformation fueled by immigration and by growing numbers of people who reject organized religion altogether, according to a new survey released Wednesday.



However, white Christians, once predominant in the country's religious spectrum, now comprise only 43 percent of the general population, according to the Public Religion Research Institute, a polling organization based in Washington. Four decades ago, about eight in 10 Americans were white Christians.

...