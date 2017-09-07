U.N. studies NKorea oil embargo, textile export ban

The United States wants the United Nations Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea, ban the country's exports of textiles and subject leader Kim Jong Un to an asset freeze and travel ban, according to a draft resolution.



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said she wants the 15-member council to vote Monday on the draft resolution to impose new sanctions over North Korea's sixth and largest nuclear test.



Russia's exports of crude oil to North Korea are about 40,000 tons a year.



Along with blacklisting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the draft resolution would also impose a travel ban and asset freeze on four other senior North Korean officials.

