164,000 refugees enter Bangladesh from Myanmar: UN

Some 164,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have now crossed into Bangladesh in the last fortnight to escape fighting between militants and Myanmar's military, the United Nations said Thursday.



The latest figures means more than a quarter of a million Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar since fighting first broke out last October, plunging neighbouring Bangladesh into the middle of a major humanitarian catastrophe.



A further 87,000 refugees had already fled to Bangladesh between October and Aug.25 .



In updated figures released by the authorities on Thursday, Myanmar said 6,600 Rohingya homes and 201 non-Muslim homes had been burned to the ground since Aug. 25 .



Myanmar's army has previously said it has killed around 430 Rohingya militants.

