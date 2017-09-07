UK says "good prospect" of agreeing transitional deal with EU

This file photo taken on February 20, 2017 shows a European Union flag flying near the Elizabeth Tower, otherwise known as Big Ben in London on February 20, 2017. (AFP / Justin TALLIS)
Britain's says EU is getting 'quite cross' over Brexit divorce bill
UK says EU offers restricted post-Brexit residency rights to Britons
UK PM May's spokesman: We do not recognize reported 40 bln euro Brexit bill
