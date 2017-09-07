China agrees more UN actions needed against N.Korea

China said Thursday it agreed the United Nations should take more action against North Korea after its latest nuclear test, while pushing for more dialogue to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula.



North Korea said it would respond to any U.N. sanctions and U.S. pressure with "powerful counter measures", accusing the United States of aiming to start a war.



U.S. President Donald Trump has urged China to do more to rein in its neighbor, which has pursued its weapons programs in defiance of U.N. sanctions and international condemnation.



North Korea says it needs its weapons to protect itself from U.S. aggression.



South Korea and the United States are technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.



China and Russia have advocated a "freeze for freeze" plan, under which the United States and South Korea would stop major military exercises in exchange for North Korea halting its weapons programs.

...