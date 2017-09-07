Ukraine lays out terms for UN mission after Russian plan

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko Thursday laid out Kiev's terms for sending a U.N.-mandated force to conflict-hit east Ukraine, knocking back key demands in a proposal by Russia's Vladimir Putin.



Russia asked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of a lightly-armed mission to protect international observers monitoring the conflict in eastern Ukraine.



Germany voiced growing scepticism Wednesday about a Russian proposal to let U.N.-mandated forces help protect monitors of the Ukraine conflict.

...