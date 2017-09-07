Rwanda arrests leaders of two opposition parties

Several leaders from two Rwandan parties not recognized by the authorities have been arrested, police and opposition officials said Thursday.



Since President Paul Kagame's re-election on Aug. 4 with 99 percent of the vote, police in Rwanda have targeted a string of political opponents for questioning or arrest.



A statement from the FDU-Inkingi party, whose leader Victoire Ingabire was jailed in 2013 on charges of denying the genocide and terrorism, said three senior party officials had been arrested in Rwanda on Wednesday along with a party employee and a security guard.

...