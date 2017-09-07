Two sentenced to death for Mumbai bomb attacks

An Indian court Thursday sentenced two men to death over bomb blasts in Mumbai two decades ago that killed more than 250 people.



Public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam announced life terms against Salem and Karimullah Khan, and a 10-year term against a fifth defendant.



The sentences come after a special court in Mumbai convicted six men in June on a range of offences in the attacks.



Salem went on the run after the 1993 attacks and was only extradited from Portugal in 2005 after India agreed he would not face the death penalty.

...