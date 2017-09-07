Spain to bring criminal charges against Catalan leaders

The Spanish government on Thursday took steps to prevent a referendum on independence for Catalonia from going ahead on Oct.1 and to prepare criminal charges against regional lawmakers who had voted to hold the ballot.



A majority of Catalonia's parliament voted Wednesday to hold the referendum in an acrimonious session in which mainstream political parties left the chamber during the vote and pro-independence lawmakers sung the Catalan anthem.



Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said shortly after that the Catalan government's decision to call an independence referendum for the region was an "intolerable act of disobedience" against the country's democratic institutions.



Catalonia will declare independence within 48 hours of a "yes" vote, the referendum law states.

...