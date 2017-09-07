Togo blocks Internet as protesters march for second day

Togolese authorities blocked Internet access Thursday as opponents of President Faure Gnassingbe marched for a second day against his family's 50-year rule.



The scale of this week's protests, which the opposition says were attended by hundreds of thousands of people, represent the biggest challenge to Gnassingbe's rule since the aftermath of his acsension to power in 2005 .



In the past, security forces have violently suppressed protests, killing at least two people during an opposition march in August and hundreds after a contested election in 2005 .



U.S.-based company Dyn, which monitors the Internet, said traffic dropped off at 9:00 GMT in what critics say was a move by the government to suppress protests as other African incumbents have done.

...