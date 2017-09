The younger Trump has released emails that showed he welcomed the prospect of receiving damaging information in the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and others in Trump Tower.



Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also at the meeting.



Russia has loomed large over the start of the Trump presidency. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia worked to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor.

...