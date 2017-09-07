Austria's Freedom Party criticises ECJ ruling on migrant quotas

The leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) Thursday criticised the European Union's top court for upholding Brussels' right to force member states to take in asylum-Seekers, calling the quota system an "immigration programme".



Heinz-Christian Strache, whose anti-immigrant party could become kingmaker in next month's parliamentary election, took sides with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



Kurz, who also has a hard stance on migration, has been leading polls ahead of the Oct. 15 election with just over 30 percent.



Austria's system of proportional representation is likely to produce another coalition government, and observers say Kurz's and Strache's parties are likely to join forces.

...