France to boost defence budget by 1.6 bn euros in 2018: PM

France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, prior to a meeting at the Hotel Matignon, in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Macron says French defence spending to rise in 2018
France to boost refugee aid, deport economic migrants
France to push ahead with tax cuts in 2018 after Macron overrules PM
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Macron says French defence spending to rise in 2018
France to boost refugee aid, deport economic migrants
France to push ahead with tax cuts in 2018 after Macron overrules PM
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE