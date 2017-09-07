African extremism driven by poverty, bad governance: UN

Poverty, marginalisation and bad governance are more important factors in the radicalisation of young Africans than religion, according to a new study published Thursday.



The U.N. came to the conclusion after interviewing 495 former members of organisations such as Nigeria's Boko Haram, the Shabaab in Somalia, and the Islamic State in Sudan.



According to the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), 33,300 people were killed in attacks by violent extremists in Africa between 2011 and the start of 2016 .



Boko Haram alone was responsible for at least 17,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 2.8 million people, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad region.



Boko Haram for example began life as an anti-corruption movement in northeast Nigeria, where the government was blamed for the widespread poverty affecting the region.

...