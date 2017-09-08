Nations rush to help islands devastated by Irma

French, British and Dutch rescuers rushed aid to a string of Caribbean islands Thursday after Hurricane Irma left at least seven dead and thousands homeless as it traced a course that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida this weekend.



About a million people were without power in Puerto Rico after Irma sideswiped the island, but there were no immediate reports of large-scale casualties.



French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said four people were confirmed dead and about 50 injured on the French side of St. Martin, an island split between Dutch and French control.



The French island of St. Barts also got slammed, as Irma tore off roofs and knocked out electricity.



Three more deaths were reported on the British island of Anguilla, independent Barbuda and the Dutch side of St. Martin.



Irma, the most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded, appeared increasingly likely to rip into heavily populated South Florida early Sunday.

...