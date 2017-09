A battery of explosives, gunpowder and detonators have been handed to police under an amnesty in Australia, along with 26,000 firearms as authorities work to remove illicit weapons from the streets.



Among the cache is more than 146 kilograms of explosives, over 20 kilograms of gunpowder and thousands of detonators and safety fuses.



A separate national firearms amnesty -- the first in 20 years -- has also proved a success, with 25,999 guns surrendered since it got underway in June.

...