Most S.Koreans doubt the North will start a war: poll

A Gallup Korea survey found that 58 percent of South Koreans felt there was no possibility North Korea will cause a war, while 37 percent said they thought it would.



In the first poll in 1992, 69 percent of those questioned thought the North would start a war while only 24 percent thought it would not.



The survey released Friday showed South Koreans were considerably less concerned about war compared with June 2007, nine months after North Korea conducted its first nuclear test, in September 2006 .



Gallup also said 59 percent of respondents were against the idea of the United States attacking North Korea first should North Korean provocations continue, while 33 percent said it should.

...