Maduro says governors 'must submit' to new legislative body

Summary
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned Thursday that state governors elected in regional votes in October "must submit" to the will of a newly-created Constituent Assembly or they will be dismissed.
The controversial new body was elected in July despite widespread opposition from the West and major Latin American nations, which called its formation a blatant power-grab by Maduro.
Packed with Maduro allies, the Constituent Assembly superseded the opposition-dominated national assembly.
...