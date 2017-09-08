Police fire tear gas at anti-government protests in Togo

Riot police fired tear gas at massive crowds gathered in Togo's capital late Thursday, breaking up the huge opposition protests against President Faure Gnassingbe's regime.



The protesters, shouting "Liberate, liberate Togo!", had marched calmly during the day Wednesday and Thursday, but had been blocked from heading to the presidency, according to AFP journalists on the scene.



Protesters are demanding constitutional reforms, including limiting the president to two terms in office and a two-round election vote.



Mobile internet services were cut in Togo Thursday, after an estimated 100,000 or more protesters turned out across the country Wednesday.



Amnesty's Adi said similar protests were taking place outside Lome, including in Sokode, 300 kilometers north of the capital, where two protesters were killed last month.



Transparency International ranked Togo 116th out of 176 countries in its annual corruption Perceptions Index last year.

