Former Thai PM seen fleeing towards Cambodia: Thai junta

A convoy believed to be carrying Thailand's fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was last spotted heading through a military checkpoint close to the border with Cambodia, the junta's deputy leader said Friday.



On Friday, deputy junta leader General Prawit Wongsuwon gave reporters an update on the investigation, saying Yingluck's convoy was last seen on CCTV at a military checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province, which borders Cambodia.



It is the first official confirmation authorities have made that Yingluck was last seen heading towards Cambodia.



Junta and officials from Yingluck's Pheu Thai party have given conflicting accounts of the escape route. One senior military official said they believed Yingluck flew straight to Singapore in a private jet and then on to Dubai.

