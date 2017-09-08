US court deals blow to Trump travel ban

A federal court in California dealt a new blow Thursday to the Trump administration's travel ban, ruling that some refugees must be allowed into the country.



As the US Supreme Court had ruled in July, the three-judge panel in San Francisco confirmed that the ban cannot be applied to grandparents and other close family members living in six mainly Muslim countries and seeking to visit relatives in the United States.



The San Francisco court was ruling on the issue because the Supreme Court had refused a Justice Department request that it define what it means by "bona fide relationship" and "close family".



The Supreme Court is scheduled to revisit the travel ban and study its constitutionality in October.

