China Friday defended Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, following President Donald Trump's accusation that Islamabad harbours militants attacking U.S. and Afghan troops.



The remarks were made at a press briefing in Beijing following a meeting between Wang and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.



Following Trump's remarks, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also cautioned that Pakistan could lose its status as a major U.S. ally and see its U.S. military aid suspended.

...