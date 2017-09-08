Dublin rejects British proposal for post-Brexit Irish border

Ireland dismissed British proposals for the Irish border after Brexit as unconvincing Friday, a day after the EU chief negotiator said they amounted to a demand the bloc suspend its laws for Britain.



When Britain leaves the bloc, it will become subject to EU customs regulation.



EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday British proposals would undermine the bloc's single market.



That is something Prime Minister Theresa May has said would not happen, though her cabinet is split on the issue and some have floated the idea of a transition period after Brexit that would still leave Britain in the EU customs union.



The EU worries London may try to use the Irish border as a template for a broader trade pact with the EU after Brexit.

...