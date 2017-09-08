Amnesty says 'horrific' violence in Central African Republic

Rebels in a volatile region of Central African Republic are raping women and killing their male relatives in a "horrific surge" of violence that is now clearly along sectarian lines, Amnesty International warned Friday.



The human rights organization interviewed dozens of survivors in Basse-Kotto prefecture in the country's east, where a rebel group known as the UPC has carried out waves of attacks.



One woman interviewed by Amnesty described a horrific attack in May.



Joanne Mariner, senior crisis response adviser at Amnesty, said the U.N. peacekeeping force has proved ineffective in stopping such abuses.



However, the brutal reign of the Seleka rebel coalition fueled hatred that led to months of retaliatory attacks.

...