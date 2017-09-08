Saudi-led bloc stays tough on Qatar despite Trump offer

A Saudi-led bloc of Arab states hostile to Qatar took aim Friday at Kuwaiti mediation and maintained a tough line even after US President Donald Trump offered to help resolve the crisis.



In Washington on Thursday, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, a key figure involved in mediation attempts, met Trump and gave an upbeat assessment of his efforts so far.



At a joint news conference with the emir, Trump offered his own mediation in the three-month crisis, the worst to have gripped the Gulf region in decades.



In a statement early Friday, the Saudi-led bloc showed no signs of backing down as it questioned the Kuwaiti emir's statement that Qatar would be willing to accept their 13 demands.

...