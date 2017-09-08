2 US students accuse Italian police of rape in Florence

Florence prosecutors on Friday were investigating allegations by two U.S. students that they were raped by Carabinieri policemen who escorted them home in a patrol car from a nightclub, allegations the U.S. State Department said it was taking very seriously.



Italian authorities said the 21-year-old students were questioned by prosecutors for several hours a day earlier about their allegations.



The U.S. consul general in Florence met for about an hour with Florence's police chief Friday morning about the case, the Italian news agency ANSA said.



The women were described as having arrived in Florence several months ago to study the Italian language at an Italian institute.

