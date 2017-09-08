Eurosceptic members 'greater danger' than Brexit : EU comissioner

Brussels considers eurosceptic members of the European Union more of a threat to the bloc's cohesion than Britain's leaving, EU commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said Friday.



Responding to audience questions, the commissioner highlighted several sticking points between the European Commission and Warsaw's conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government.



She cited such examples as Warsaw's refusal to welcome migrants in solidarity with other EU countries, reforms being prepared to allow the government to control aid groups, and continued logging in Poland's ancient Bialowieza forest, despite an EU injunction to stop.

