US military readies for Hurricane Irma

The US military was mobilizing thousands of troops and deploying several large ships Friday to aid with evacuations and humanitarian relief from Hurricane Irma, as the Air Force evacuated scores of planes from the region.



The ships will not be in the Irma's path and were due to start response operations in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday.



As Irma roared towards the mainland United States, the Air Force evacuated dozens of warplanes based in the South, including 50 F-16s from the Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.

...