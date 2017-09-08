Canada's Ontario to sell marijuana in province-run stores, online

Ontario unveiled plans to sell recreational marijuana through government-run stores and online on Friday, choosing a monopoly model it hopes will stamp out a proliferation of illegal stores and the broader black market.



Canada's most populous province is the first to respond to the federal government's move to legalize use by mid-2018, saying it will create a cannabis control board to manage all aspects of the retail trade.



The province plans to open 40 stores by July 1 next year, growing to 80 in 2019 and 150 by the end of 2020, and to control all legal online sales via a government-run website.



Daniel Pearlstein, an analyst at Eight Capital, said direct legal consumption in Canada could be worth around C$9 billion-10 billion within five or six years, but that the absence of rules on edible products will create interim black market opportunities.

...