Brazil ex-minister sent to prison after giant cash find

A Brazilian ex-cabinet minister was sent to prison Friday after police found his fingerprints on suitcases bursting with more than $16 million at an apartment he used in the northern city of Salvador.



An arrest warrant stated that documents and testimony, along with the fingerprints, indicated that Vieira Lima was responsible for hiding the cash.



For years Vieira Lima was one of embattled President Michel Temer's confidants.



Until recently Vieira Lima served as a powerful ministerial-level aide to Temer, before being toppled in one of the many corruption scandals shaking the center-right government.

