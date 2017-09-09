Iceland riveted as notorious 1828 murder case is retried

Residents on Iceland's remote farm of Stapakot were jolted awake on March 14, 1828, when a maid from a neighboring property burst in to tell them that a fire was raging and two men were trapped inside.



The retrial, conducted under modern rules before a three-judge panel, may shed light on the motivation for the slayings, the fairness of the original proceeding and whether the two maids – Agnes Magnusdottir and Sigridur Gudmundsdottir – had been abused by the men they eventually killed.



One of the judges – David Thor, a former judge at the European Court of Human Rights – told the Associated Press that the original trial nearly 200 years ago did not address the motivation for the killings.



In modern Iceland, the usual prison sentence for murder is 16 years or less.

...