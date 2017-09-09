Trump’s ready-made response: ‘We’ll see’

During a news conference Thursday, Trump offered up the phrase as he spoke about efforts to pursue a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians.



Trump has deployed the line throughout the year, as the administration sought to push back against North Korea's development of its nuclear and missile program, as he weighed exiting the Paris climate deal and as he spoke about efforts to renegotiate NAFTA.



During a contentious mid-August news conference in Trump Tower, the president was asked if he still had confidence in Steve Bannon, then a senior strategist.



Trump exited an Episcopalian church near the White House Sunday and was asked by reporters if he would attack North Korea.



Michael D'Antonio, a Trump biographer, said the expression provides a way for the president to inject an element of suspense even when he might not have a decisive option at the time.



Michael Caputo, a former adviser to Trump's campaign, said the use of the phrase may also be an indicator that the president has decided to be more cagey in his dealings with Republicans.

...