Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake

Police, soldiers and emergency workers raced to rescue survivors from the ruins of Mexico's most powerful earthquake in a century, which killed at least 61 people, as storm Katia menaced the country's east Saturday.



In the southern region hit hardest by the quake, emergency workers looked for survivors -- or bodies -- in the rubble of houses, churches and schools that were torn apart in the 8.1-magnitude quake.



Adding to the concerns, authorities warned another massive aftershock could follow within 24 hours of the first quake.



Rescuers managed to extract one and were still working to save the other 18 hours after the quake.



However, the quake triggered waves that reached as far as New Zealand, more than 11,000 kilometers away.



Authorities said small tsunami waves of up to 40 centimeters were recorded on the far-flung Chatham Islands, with 25 centimeter surges on the New Zealand coast, some 15 hours after the quake.



Mexico sits atop five tectonic plates, making it prone to earthquakes, and has two long coastlines that are frequently battered by hurricanes.

