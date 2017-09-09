Myanmar 'to provide aid' to internally displaced Rohingya

Camps will be set up to provide aid for displaced Muslims inside Rakhine state, state-backed media said Saturday, the first time in a 16-day crisis Myanmar's government has offered any relief for Rohingya scattered by violence, many to Bangladesh.



The Rohingya, a stateless group refused citizenship by Myanmar, have been left to fend for themselves in what rights groups allege is a part of systematic campaign to force them out of the country.



Branded 'Bengalis' -- shorthand for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh -- the Rohingya have long been subjected to discrimination in mostly Buddhist Myanmar.



That represents around a third of the estimated total of Rohingya in Myanmar.

