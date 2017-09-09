Hurricane Irma strengthens, tears into Cuba's northern coast

Hurricane Irma walloped Cuba's northern coast on Saturday as a Category 5 storm, as millions of Florida residents were ordered to evacuate after the storm killed 21 people in the eastern Caribbean and left catastrophic destruction in its wake.



Irma struck Camaguey Archipelago with 260 kph winds early on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, after upgrading the storm late on Friday to its most powerful classification.



Irma, one of the fiercest Atlantic storms in a century, was expected to hit Florida on Sunday morning, bringing massive damage from wind and flooding to the fourth-largest state by population.



Irma was forecast to bring dangerous storm surges of up to 3 meters to parts of Cuba's northern coast and the central and northwestern Bahamas.



The United States has been hit by only three Category 5 storms since 1851, and Irma is far larger than the last one in 1992, Hurricane Andrew, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

