New Zealand to rebuild quake-damaged ChristChurch Cathedral

More than six years after a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch and the city's iconic cathedral, the Anglican Church in New Zealand on Saturday made the decision to rebuild the landmark.



When the magnitude 6.3 quake struck in Feb. 2011, it killed 185 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. It toppled the cathedral's spire and ruined much of its structure.



The decision was welcomed by the government.



The decision came after three days of meetings by the 225 members of the Anglican's local governing synod.

