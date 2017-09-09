Katia weakens to depression in Mexico; rains still a threat

Storm Katia weakened to a tropical depression on Saturday as it moved into the interior of Mexico, but it could still dump heavy rains on areas that have absorbed large amounts of precipitation and been shaken by a massive earthquake in recent days.



The earthquake, the strongest to strike Mexico in more than 80 years, killed at least 61 people.



Mexico's national emergency services said this week that Katia was worrying because it is very slow-moving and could dump a lot of rain on areas that have been saturated in recent weeks.

...