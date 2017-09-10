Australia gay marriage rally draws record crowd ahead of postal vote

More than 20,000 people rallied in Sydney Sunday urging the legalization of same-sex marriage, days ahead of a contentious postal survey on the issue that has divided the country.



Organizers said the gathering was Australia's largest gay rights demonstration, as a diverse range of people clad in rainbow colours converged on the heart of the city to insist on equal rights.



Turnbull, who has said he will be voting in support of same-sex marriage, told a gathering of the Liberal and National parties' faithful Sunday that the issue was one where everyone is entitled to an opinion.



The Sydney event followed a similar rally in Melbourne last month which organisers said was attended by 15,000 people.

...