Clashes as anger brews over Indian schoolboy's sex attack murder

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police and burnt down a liquor store in an Indian city Sunday over demands to shut a school where a seven-year-old was killed for resisting a staffer's sexual attack.



Demonstrators attacked the store near the school in Gurgaon near New Delhi after riot police thwarted their attempt to storm the campus.



Angry parents had tried to storm the campus Saturday, a day after they vandalised part of the school building to press demands for criminal charges against the school management.

...